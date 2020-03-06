subscribe to newsletter
  Government Will Introduce Position For Development Of Industrial Sector And Establish Agro-Industrial Development Ministry – Shmyhal
06 March 2020
Politics 2020-03-06T19:02:20+02:00
Government Will Introduce Position For Development Of Industrial Sector And Establish Agro-Industrial Development Ministry – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
The Ukrainian Government will introduce a position for the development of the industrial sector and establish the agro-industrial development ministry.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the Pravo na Vladu political talk show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in September 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed four ministries and established two new ones.

In particular, the economic development and trade ministry was renamed as the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry.

Besides, it decided to reorganize the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food via its merger with the Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ministry.

New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi
