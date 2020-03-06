Kuleba: Issue Of Water Supply To Crimea Should Be Used As De-Occupation Tool

Newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, considers that the issue of water supply to the Russia-annexed Crimea has to be considered as a tool of the peninsula’s de-occupation.

He said this during the Pravo na Vladu political talk show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had said that the water supplies to Crimea were not a bargain with the occupant or business, but was an issue of humanitarian responsibility of Ukraine before the people living on the peninsula.

He said that termination of water supplies will lead to humanitarian disaster in Crimea.

Shmyhal noted that Crimea is a part of Ukraine and the Government does not intend to stop water supplies for the Ukrainians living there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, assured that the idea of resuming of the water supplies to Crimea in exchange for the withdrawal of forces and military machinery of the militants in Donbas was a personal position of Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, never discussed between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.