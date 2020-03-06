UIA Offers Passengers Planning To Fly To Italy To Change Their Departure Date For Free

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) offers passengers who planned to fly from Ukraine to Italy to change the departure date for free.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“UIA fully understands that some passengers who planned their trips to/from Italy in March and April may be deeply concerned about the situation. In this regard, the airline offers to change the departure date free of charge (subject to availability of free seats in the initial booking class) within validity of the ticket," the statement reads.

This offer is also valid for flights from Ukraine to Germany and Switzerland, from Italy to India, Turkey and Egypt, from Italy, Austria, Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland to Israel and applies to all transit flights through Ukraine to Italy.

According to the statement, the company received several requests to change the departure date, while there were no massive passenger refusals.

It is noted that as of March 5, neither international nor national authorities did not extend any prohibitions on flights to Italy, so UIA continues to fly to Italian cities, namely, to Rome, Milan and Venice according to the plan.

At international airports in Milan and Venice, passengers undergo a mandatory medical examination, including a temperature check.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA has previously stated that it has not yet suspended flights to Milan and Venice (both Italy) due to quarantine in the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.