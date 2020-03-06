subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.82
27.1 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi
06 March 2020, Friday, 13:47 28
Economy 2020-03-06T19:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi

New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Finance Ministry, Ihor Umanskyi, Gosta Ljungman

The new program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is important for supporting the financial stability in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ihor Umanskyi had his first official meeting as the financial minister.

On March 6, he met with the resident representative of the IMF in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman.

During their meeting, the parties discussed the state of affairs and further steps in bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of a constructive dialogue, they noted the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

The finance minister noted that further active cooperation with the IMF is an unconditional priority for Ukraine.

He offered to organize a meeting between the leaderships of the Government and the IMF in Washington (the United States) to discuss further cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Ihor Umanskyi as the financial minister.

Больше новостей о: IMF Finance Ministry Ihor Umanskyi Gosta Ljungman

IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due...
Finance Ministry Places Hryvnia-Denominated Govern...
Ex-Deputy Finance Minister Umanskyi May Be Contend...
IMF Sets 4 Conditions Of Providing Ukraine With Ne...
Kyiv Decides To Restrict Holding Of Mass Cultural Events To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
Chumak Becomes Acting Prosecutor General
News
Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal 14:17
Government Will Introduce Position For Development Of Industrial Sector And Establish Agro-Industrial Development Ministry – Shmyhal 14:11
First Deputy Prosecutor General Kasko Resigns 14:09
Kuleba: Issue Of Water Supply To Crimea Should Be Used As De-Occupation Tool 14:05
Public Health Center Of Health Ministry Receives 9 Reports Of Suspected Coronavirus Disease 14:01
more news
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry 13:28
Coronavirus Spread Due To Leak From Secret Laboratory In China – Danilov 18:26
"Revenge for eggs": Poultry farm workers accuse NABU chief Sytnyk of pressure on their enterprise 14:30
Darnitsa introduces 11 new medicines in 2020 16:50
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
more news
Kyivskyi Metropoliten Disinfects Wagons After Each Passenger Disembarkation At Terminal Stations 18:58
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy 18:46
Coronavirus Spread Due To Leak From Secret Laboratory In China – Danilov 18:26
Rada Dismisses Honcharuk 18:49
more news
New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok