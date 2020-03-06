New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi

The new program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is important for supporting the financial stability in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ihor Umanskyi had his first official meeting as the financial minister.

On March 6, he met with the resident representative of the IMF in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman.

During their meeting, the parties discussed the state of affairs and further steps in bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of a constructive dialogue, they noted the importance of further cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

The finance minister noted that further active cooperation with the IMF is an unconditional priority for Ukraine.

He offered to organize a meeting between the leaderships of the Government and the IMF in Washington (the United States) to discuss further cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Ihor Umanskyi as the financial minister.