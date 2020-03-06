Court Urges SBI To Dismiss Case Upon Alleged Tax Evasion By Poroshenko During Acquisition Of Priamyi TV Channel

Court Urges SBI To Dismiss Case Upon Alleged Tax Evasion By Poroshenko During Acquisition Of Priamyi TV Channe

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to dismiss the criminal case upon alleged tax evasion by former president, Petro Poroshenko, during the acquisition of the Priamyi TV channel.

Poroshenko said this at a briefing near the building of the SBI, where he has to be interrogated at 2 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the court had obliged the SBI to consider the appeal and dismiss the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court obliged the SBI to consider the resolution on dismissal of the criminal case upon alleged interference of Poroshenko in the work of courts.