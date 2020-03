Deputy Prosecutor General, Viktor Chumak, has become the acting prosecutor general.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG).

He said that Chumak was appointed with the decision of the OPG’s leadership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has impeached credibility of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

First Deputy Prosecutor General, Vitalii Kasko, has resigned.