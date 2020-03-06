Peace, Better Living Standards among Key Tasks for New Government, - Lovochkin

The previous Cabinet’s mistake was that its ministers were attempting to reform the most vital sectors without relevant professional experience. This was stated by Opposition platform - For life MP Serhiy Lovochkin in a commentary on the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

"The changes must go deeper than just name plates on office doors. Priorities must be changed. Reforms must be implemented for people, not for the sake of presentations. And the peace restoration is among key ones," the politician said.

He reminded that Opposition platform - For life has registered a package of draft bills in the parliament aimed at fulfilling the Minsk agreements, i.e. the peace plan that was reiterated by the "Normandy Four" during their Paris summit.

"Another important task is to improve the lives of citizens. The new Cabinet must achieve what the previous one wasn’t able to - increase salaries and pension payments and lower the utility rates," the MP explained.

"And the third task of the government is development of the economy and creation of jobs. The drop in manufacturing industry must be stopped, economic relations with CIS countries must be restored. This will help to revive the manufacturing industry faster and solve the unemployment issue," - Lovochkin said.