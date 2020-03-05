subscribe to newsletter
05 March 2020, Thursday, 18:29 130
5 Hospitalized In Chernivtsi Due To Suspected Coronavirus Infection – Regional Administration

Даша Зубкова
Five people have been hospitalized with suspected coronavirus infection in Chernivtsi.

Maria Polischuk, the deputy director of the Chernivtsi regional administration’s department of health, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Five people were hospitalized today,” she said.

According to her, the two people that were previously hospitalized tested negative for coronavirus.

Polischuk also said that Chernivtsi region intended to limit mass events in the region because of the coronavirus.

According to her, these issues will be discussed at a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

She emphasized that a decision to limit the holding of celebrations and concerts in the region would obviously be made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection has been registered in Ukraine.

A resident of Chernivtsi who returned from Italy tested positive for the disease.

The Chernivtsi city council intends to limit visits to the city hall because of coronavirus.

