subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.94
27.15 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019
05 March 2020, Thursday, 13:37 8
Politics 2020-03-05T15:31:33+02:00
Ukrainian news
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019

Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019

Даша Зубкова
Arsen Avakov, declaration, salary, income

The Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov declared UAH 1,341,511 of income for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the total income of the minister, UAH 1,120,887 was his salary in the Ministry and UAH 220,624 - interest in Oschadbank.

The income of Avakov’s wife amounted to UAH 4,452,287.

She is the ultimate beneficiary of Pidstepne Sontse LLC, together with the Member of Parliament from the People’s Front faction Ihor Kotvitskyi.

On bank accounts, the minister holds UAH 1,773,789, USD 196,139 and EUR 148,073, and his wife – UAH 170,494, EUR 1,498,407 and USD 402,180.

The Minister has UAH 200,000 in precious metals, UAH 8,000, USD 12,491, EUR 45,000, JPY 96,000, GBP 4,000 and AUD 350 in cash.

His wife has USD 34,000, UAH 122,000, EUR 30,000 and GBP 5,790 in cash.

Otherwise, these declarations do not differ significantly from those submitted for 2018.

The Minister of Internal Affairs has a collection of bottles of wine, a collection of edged weapons and vinyl records.

The minister indicated in the declaration sets of Italian furniture, a collection of bronze, silver and stone figurines of the XIX-XX centuries, a library of 8,000 books and prints of the XVIII-XX centuries.

He also declared a collection of paintings, coins, watches and stamps.

Avakov's wife declared purses of expensive brands and jewelry.

He declared copyright to the book Lenin With Us? in Russian, Ukrainian and English.

He does not have his real estate in Kyiv - he rents a hotel room, while he has two apartments in Kharkiv, one in Chuhuiv and 2 land plots in Chuhuivskyi district of Kharkiv region.

Avakov owns shares of the Metalist football club (12 pieces with a total value of UAH 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov declared UAH 6 million of income and the Green Notebook for 2018.

Больше новостей о: Arsen Avakov declaration salary income

Avakov For Adoption Of Law On Collaborators Before...
NACB Closes Case On Declaration Of False Informati...
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 201...
Energy Ministry Considers It Unacceptable To Pay U...
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter
News
OPG Refuses To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBI Provisional Director Venediktova 13:39
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019 13:37
Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3 13:35
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter 13:31
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry 13:28
more news
Yaroslavsky’s Kharkiv Palace Hotel 5 * isproved to be the best in Eastern Europe for business and events for the second year in a row 19:02
Agricultural employees demand to remove Sytnik from the post of head of NABU because of his pressure on their business 17:55
Darnitsa speeds up the process of medicines creation thanks to SAP/OpenText 16:08
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
more news
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus 19:04
SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 19:07
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection 19:18
more news
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok