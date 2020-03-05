Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019

The Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov declared UAH 1,341,511 of income for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the total income of the minister, UAH 1,120,887 was his salary in the Ministry and UAH 220,624 - interest in Oschadbank.

The income of Avakov’s wife amounted to UAH 4,452,287.

She is the ultimate beneficiary of Pidstepne Sontse LLC, together with the Member of Parliament from the People’s Front faction Ihor Kotvitskyi.

On bank accounts, the minister holds UAH 1,773,789, USD 196,139 and EUR 148,073, and his wife – UAH 170,494, EUR 1,498,407 and USD 402,180.

The Minister has UAH 200,000 in precious metals, UAH 8,000, USD 12,491, EUR 45,000, JPY 96,000, GBP 4,000 and AUD 350 in cash.

His wife has USD 34,000, UAH 122,000, EUR 30,000 and GBP 5,790 in cash.

Otherwise, these declarations do not differ significantly from those submitted for 2018.

The Minister of Internal Affairs has a collection of bottles of wine, a collection of edged weapons and vinyl records.

The minister indicated in the declaration sets of Italian furniture, a collection of bronze, silver and stone figurines of the XIX-XX centuries, a library of 8,000 books and prints of the XVIII-XX centuries.

He also declared a collection of paintings, coins, watches and stamps.

Avakov's wife declared purses of expensive brands and jewelry.

He declared copyright to the book Lenin With Us? in Russian, Ukrainian and English.

He does not have his real estate in Kyiv - he rents a hotel room, while he has two apartments in Kharkiv, one in Chuhuiv and 2 land plots in Chuhuivskyi district of Kharkiv region.

Avakov owns shares of the Metalist football club (12 pieces with a total value of UAH 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov declared UAH 6 million of income and the Green Notebook for 2018.