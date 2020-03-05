subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.94
27.15 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter
05 March 2020, Thursday, 13:31 20
Politics 2020-03-05T16:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter

Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter

Даша Зубкова
President, China, Poltava region, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, Wuhan, quarantine, Novi Sanzhary, observation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived with a working visit in Poltava region by a helicopter.

Press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the state will study the course of the construction of the first concrete road in Ukraine, from Dnipro to Reshetilovka (H-31), and the reconstruction of a department at the Poltava regional clinic emergency department.

Besides, the President will meet with representatives of small and medium enterprises of Poltava region.

Besides, Zelenskyy will visit the medical center of the National Guard in Novi Sanzhary, where the Ukrainian and foreign evacuees form Wuhan had stayed in observation for two weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the evacuees have to be let out of the medical center in Novi Sanzhary.

Their number is 89 people.

Больше новостей о: President China Poltava region Volodymyr Zelenskyy Coronavirus Wuhan quarantine Novi Sanzhary observation

Rada Appoints Shmyhal As Prime Minister
No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy Will Visit Novi Sanzhary On March 5 - Da...
Cabinet Allocates UAH 2.65 Million For Maintenance...
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter
News
OPG Refuses To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBI Provisional Director Venediktova 13:39
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019 13:37
Servant Of The People Discusses Candidacy Of Its MP Ionushas For Post Of Prosecutor General At Meeting On March 3 13:35
Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter 13:31
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry 13:28
more news
Yaroslavsky’s Kharkiv Palace Hotel 5 * isproved to be the best in Eastern Europe for business and events for the second year in a row 19:02
Agricultural employees demand to remove Sytnik from the post of head of NABU because of his pressure on their business 17:55
Darnitsa speeds up the process of medicines creation thanks to SAP/OpenText 16:08
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
more news
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus 19:04
SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 19:07
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection 19:18
more news
Avakov Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income For 2019
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok