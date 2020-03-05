Zelenskyy Arrives With Working Visit In Poltava Region By Helicopter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived with a working visit in Poltava region by a helicopter.

Press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the state will study the course of the construction of the first concrete road in Ukraine, from Dnipro to Reshetilovka (H-31), and the reconstruction of a department at the Poltava regional clinic emergency department.

Besides, the President will meet with representatives of small and medium enterprises of Poltava region.

Besides, Zelenskyy will visit the medical center of the National Guard in Novi Sanzhary, where the Ukrainian and foreign evacuees form Wuhan had stayed in observation for two weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the evacuees have to be let out of the medical center in Novi Sanzhary.

Their number is 89 people.