Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry

The Health Ministry is planning to take restriction measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko, said this at a briefing in Novi Sanzhary, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Liashko, 10 specimen from people suspected of having coronavirus are currently being studied at a laboratory.

The state of health of a resident of Chernivtsi diagnosed with coronavirus is stable.

The people he had contacted with are being supervised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has registered the first case of coronavirus in a Chernivtsi resident.