  Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration
04 March 2020, Wednesday, 19:05
2020-03-05T03:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration

Даша Зубкова
Coronavirus, infection, Chernivtsi

Only 2 civilians, including his wife, had contact with a coronavirus-infected man in Chernivtsi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the deputy director of the Department of of the Health Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Mariya Polischuk.

“2 civilians contacted with a man who fell ill with coronavirus. They are in self-isolation,” she said.

According to her, at first the wife of the sick man was at home in isolation, but after the protests of her neighbors she was transferred to another place.

Polischuk did not tell where exactly the wife of the sick person was transported for her own safety.

She clarified that symptoms of coronavirus in people who were in contact with the diseased were not observed.

Polischuk also said that they were provided with the necessary assistance, including food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.

The disease was discovered in a resident of Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.

No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy
