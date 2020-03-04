subscribe to newsletter
  Kyivskyi Metropoliten Disinfects Wagons After Each Passenger Disembarkation At Terminal Stations
04 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:58
Events 2020-03-05T02:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kyivskyi Metropoliten Disinfects Wagons After Each Passenger Disembarkation At Terminal Stations

Даша Зубкова
subway, Kyivskyi Metropoliten, Coronavirus, infection, ARVI, COVID-19, disinfection, wagons, influenza

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise disinfects the wagons every time after the completion of the one-way voyage cycle due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the head of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service in Kyiv, Oleh Ruban.

"The metro is treated with a disinfector after disembarkation every time," he said.

Ruban said that they also carry out the disinfection of stairs and elevations.

He noted that the main goal of these procedures is to reduce the concentration of pathogens, including influenza and ARVI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the first case of coronavirus infection in Ukraine was recorded in Chernivtsi region.

News
No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy
