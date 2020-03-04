Rada Appoints Shmyhal As Prime Minister

The parliament has appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Denys Shmyhal as the new prime minister of Ukraine.

The relevant parliamentary resolution (No.3168) was approved by 291 votes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted Shmyhal’s candidacy for the post of prime minister on March 3 and the resolution on March 4.

The parliament appointed 44-year-old Shmyhal to replace Aliona Babak as a deputy prime minister and the minister of development of communities and territories on February 4.

Shmyhal was the governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region from August 1, 2019, until then.

Shmyhal was previously the head of the Burshtyn thermal power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

He was also the deputy head of the Ministry of Revenue and Duties’ main department in Lviv region and the head of the Lviv regional administration’s economy department.

He contested the 2014 early parliamentary election as an independent candidate, but he won only 188 votes.

The resolution on appointment of Shmyhal as the prime minister received 242 votes from the Servant of the People faction, 18 from the For the Future faction, 17 from the Dovira faction, 14 from independent parliamentarians.

The Opposition Platform - For Life faction (35 parliamentarians) and the European Solidarity faction (24) voted against the resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former prime minister Oleksii Honcharuk submitted his letter of resignation on March 3 and the parliament accepted his resignation on March 4.