04 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:49 12
Politics 2020-03-05T02:15:04+02:00
Rada Dismisses Honcharuk

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

353 Parliament Members voted for draft resolution No. 3158 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resignation of the Prime Minister entails the resignation of the entire government.

On August 28, 2019, the Rada appointed Honcharuk as Prime Minister.

On January 17, Honcharuk first submitted his resignation letter and handed it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reporting this on his page on Facebook.

Honcharuk filed the letter after the release on January 5 of an audio recording of an alleged meeting in which Honcharuk was credited with the words that Zelenskyy has superficial ideas about the economy, as well as recognition that he is a layman in economics.

Also, participation in the meeting was attributed to Deputy Chairman of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova.

The persons featured in the recording discussed how to explain Zelenskyy the situation in the economy, including the sharp strengthening of the hryvnia.

However, Zelenskyy gave the Prime Minister a ‘second chance.’

Yesterday, March 3, Honcharuk submitted his resignation letter again, passing it to the Speaker of the Parliament, Dmytro Razumkov, as required by law.

Out of 353 votes of MPs for the Prime Minister’s resignation, 240 votes were given by MPs of the Servant of the People faction, 39 - Opposition Platform - For Life, 20 - Batkivschyna, 18 - For the Future, 17 - Dovira, 19 - non-factional.

The European Solidarity and Holos abstained from voting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28 Zelenskyy decided to convene the Parliament on March 4 to consider the Cabinet of Ministers’ issue and hear a report from law enforcement officers.

Zelenskyy suggested the candidacy of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Denys Shmyhal for the post of Prime Minister.

No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy
