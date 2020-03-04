President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there is no real plan for raising pensions.

Zelenskyy said this in an address to the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, there is no real plan for increasing pensions. A large number of pensioners receive less than UAH 2,000. Indexation of pensions has not been implemented," he said.

Besides, according to the president, the Pension Fund remains a huge inefficient machine, the maintenance of which costs UAH 5 billion.

"A program for raising pensions for people aged 80 has not yet been implemented…," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced on March 2 that a decision to index pensions had not yet been made and that it was under preparation.

Earlier media reports indicated that pensions would be indexed in Ukraine from March.