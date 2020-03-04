Police Searching Apartment Of Lawyer Of Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet

The police are searching the apartment of Leonid Maslov, a lawyer of Andrii Antonenko, who is suspected of the assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet.

Lawyer Masi Nayem has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nayem also attached the court’s ruling reading that on January 4, Maslov entered Antonenko’s VKontakte account for a reason unknown to the investigators and could delete or alter the information that could be of certain concern in the case.

Maslov has written about the event on Facebook.

Therefore, according to the investigators, Maslov might have the access to social media accounts of Antonenko and the other corpus delicti, delete them or conceal from the investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Antonenko refused to cooperate with the investigation, as his testimony is used against him.