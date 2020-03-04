Servant Of The People To Determine Resignation Of Riaboshapka After His Report To Rada

subscribe to newsletter
04 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:45 13
Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, dismissal, Prosecutor General, resignation, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Servant of the People, Servant of the People faction

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada intends to determine the dismissal of the Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka after his report to the parliament.

The first deputy chairperson of the parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have questions about the reform of the prosecutor’s office, because there isn’t always ongoing activity during the reform, that is, there are no suspicions. I think that today we will listen to the report of the Prosecutor General and we will draw conclusions then,” he said.

According to Kornienko, the decision to express distrust to Riaboshapka is not a decision of the faction, but the will of individual MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka estimates his chances of maintaining his position as 50/50.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada dismissal Prosecutor General resignation Ruslan Riaboshapka Servant of the People Servant of the People faction

