04 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:42 8
State Power Committee Recommending Rada Accept Honcharuk’s Resignation Statement

The parliamentary committee on the matters of power, local self-governance, regional development, city planning and housing policy is recommending that the Ukrainian Parliament accept the resignation statement of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Respective decision was taken at the meeting of the committee on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was backed by 23 committee members, 0 were against, and 2 abstained.

Respective resolution on dismissal of the prime minister will be submitted later.

In compliance with a photo of Honcharuk’s resignation statement posted by a member of the committee / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Kachura, the prime minister wrote his resignation statement on March 3.

Honcharuk himself is absent at the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the candidacy of vice prime minister / communities and territories development, Denys Shmyhal, to the post of the prime minister.

Servant Of The People To Determine Resignation Of Riaboshapka After His Report To Rada
