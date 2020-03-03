Food Safety Service Temporarily Bans Import Of Animals From China To Ukraine Due To Coronavirus

The State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service has temporarily banned the import of domestic and wild carnivores from China to Ukraine due to coronavirus.

The Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to minimize the risks of the introduction of the COVID-19 pathogen into the territory of Ukraine, in accordance with Articles 33 and 96 of the Law of Ukraine On Veterinary Medicine, taking into account the recommendations set out in the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code, the Food Safety Service temporarily banned the import of domestic animals (dogs, cats, etc.) and wild carnivores from the Chinese People’s Republic into Ukraine," reads the statement.

It is noted that according to official information from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), a dog SARS-CoV-2 disease was reported in Hong Kong.

At the moment, the study of this case is ongoing, the animal was kept in the same house where the case of the coronavirus of its owner was established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.