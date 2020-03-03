SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has closed the criminal proceedings regarding the attempt upon the life of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

The SBU has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"They closed the case on February 28," the SBU said.

At the same time, the service did not specify why the case was closed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, 2015, at around 10:00 p.m., unknown persons fired at Shokin’s office in Kyiv.

The SBU opened a criminal investigation into the attempt upon the Prosecutor General’s life.