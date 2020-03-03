subscribe to newsletter
  • Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 590 Million In January
03 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:41 18
Economy 2020-03-03T23:45:06+02:00
Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 590 Million In January

Даша Зубкова
The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in January made USD 590 million (in January 2019, it was USD 624 million).

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2020, export of goods was growing by 2.3% (in December 2019, it grew by 1.4%).

The import of goods decreased by 1.7% (in December 2019, it grew by 7.9%).

Commodities were exported for USD 3.8 billion.

The major growth factor was an increase in exportation of foodstuffs by 14.3% (in December 2019, it grew by 15.7%) thanks to exportation of crops (it grew by 21.9%), fats and vegetable oils (by 29.5%).

At the same time, exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals decreased by 26.4% (in December 2019, it decreased by 27.0%).

Goods were imported for USD 3.9 billion.

In January, the import decreased due to a decrease in import of energy by 17.7% (in December 2019, it fell by 14.3%).

Non-energy import grew by 2.7% (in December 2019, it grew by 13.8%) thanks to the growth in industrial goods 1.5 times (in December 2019, by 31.8%) and foodstuffs by 16.1% (in December 2019, by 31.2%).

Net external lending in January made USD 591 million (USD 619 million in January 2019).

The net inflow in financial account made USD 315 million.

The net inflow of direct foreign investments in January 2020 was estimated at USD 201 million (USD 147 million in January 2019).

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2019 decreased to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of the GDP).

On the whole, in 2019, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with the surplus of USD 6 billion (USD 2.9 billion in 2018).

