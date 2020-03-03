subscribe to newsletter
  Shops In Chernivtsi Do Not Close Due To Identification Of Resident With Coronavirus - City Council
03 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:34
Events 2020-03-04T01:30:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Shops In Chernivtsi Do Not Close Due To Identification Of Resident With Coronavirus - City Council

Даша Зубкова
Coronavirus, disinfection, coronavirus case, Chernivtsi City Council, Chernivtsi

The Chernivtsi City Council declares that shops in the city, due to detection of a resident with the coronavirus, operate normally and do not close.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the City Council.

"Everything is working fine: both shops and other institutions," the press service said.

At the moment, the city holds disinfection activities in schools, kindergartens and other educational institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.

The disease was detected in a resident of Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.

Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection
