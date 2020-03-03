First Case Of Coronavirus Infection Registered In Chernivtsi Region Of Ukraine - Health Ministry

The first case of coronavirus infection has been registered in Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday I said that we had 4 cases with suspicion, today this suspicion is confirmed in one person," he said.

According to Liashko, all materials and samples were transferred to the virology laboratory of the World Health Organization.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health began to work with people with whom this person was in contact, but there are few such persons.

“A temperature screening was carried out, the person’s temperature was normal, after which he returned to Chernivtsi region through the state border checkpoint. In Chernivtsi region, an additional temperature screening was carried out, a questionnaire was filled out and a self-isolation memo was issued, as the person traveled around the countries, where cases of Covid-19 were recorded. The family that traveled - husband and wife - self-insolated and 2 days after self-isolation, symptoms that suggested that there will be a coronavirus infection appeared at the person," Liashko specified.

According to him, the patient turned to a family doctor for consultation, on February 29 he had symptoms of the disease, he was taken to a hospital base in Chernivtsi region, where samples were taken for studies that confirmed the coronavirus infection.

The wife of this person is now in an apartment in self-isolation without symptoms of the disease.

"The man is hospitalized, isolated and under control. According to the results of the morning examination, there is no temperature, complaints of dry cough. There are no radiological signs of pneumonia. The sample was sent for final confirmation to London. In the region, the relevant specialists carry out the whole spectrum of anti-epidemic measures and track contacts," reads the statement of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

According to the statement , this family returned from a trip in Italy by plane to Romania, from there by their own car to Chernivtsi.

In Romania and on the Ukrainian border, they underwent temperature screening, but no elevated temperature was found.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to declare quarantine in case of an outbreak of coronavirus in Ukraine, but Ukraine does not plan to close borders to prevent infection.