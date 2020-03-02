Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders Does Not Necessarily Have To Be Held In April – Prystaiko

Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) does not necessarily have to take place in April.

Prystaiko was speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Paris, the leaders agreed that their next meeting would take place in four months. That is, around April. However, speculation constantly arises because the leaders did not specify a date," he said.

According to Prystaiko, Ukraine is interested both in fulfillment of the December agreements and in holding the next meeting as soon as possible.

"[Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei] Lavrov has said that he sees no reason for a meeting until all the seven agreements reached by the leaders have been implemented. Out of these, only the agreement on exchange of prisoners has been more or less implemented... We also believe that the maximum number of agreements should be implemented. Unfortunately, in the Russian system, in which decisions on almost all issues depend on the president, a meeting with the Russian leader is very important for further progress. That is why we would like this meeting not to be postponed," he said.

At the same time, according to him, such a meeting does not necessarily have to take place in April.

“Here is the situation: four months – in April – but no specific date. Therefore, we are counting and working, but it does not necessarily have to take place in April,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries are planning to meet in March to prepare for a Normandy format summit.