NACB Closes Case On Declaration Of False Information By Hontareva

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) closed the criminal proceedings on the alleged declaration of false information by the ex-head of the National Bank, Valeriya Hontareva. Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the NACB. "The case against Hontareva was closed," he said. According to him, the case was closed due to the absence of a criminal offense in Hontareva’s actions. The case was closed on February 27. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2017, a court ordered the NACB to investigate the alleged declaration of false data by Hontareva.