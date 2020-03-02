subscribe to newsletter
  NACB Closes Case On Declaration Of False Information By Hontareva
NACB Closes Case On Declaration Of False Information By Hontareva

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) closed the criminal proceedings on the alleged declaration of false information by the ex-head of the National Bank, Valeriya Hontareva.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the NACB.

"The case against Hontareva was closed," he said.

According to him, the case was closed due to the absence of a criminal offense in Hontareva’s actions.

The case was closed on February 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2017, a court ordered the NACB to investigate the alleged declaration of false data by Hontareva.

Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders Does Not Necessarily Have To Be Held In April – Prystaiko
