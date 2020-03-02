SBI Opens Case On Alleged Interference Of NACB In Activities Of Lawyer Of Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi

SBI Opens Case On Alleged Interference Of NACB In Activities Of Lawyer Of Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hl

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged interference of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) in the activities of the lawyer of the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ruslan Volynets.

The lawyer wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volynets noted that during the collection of evidence of Hladkovskyi’s innocence in the actions incriminated to him, the defense side sent and sends various kinds of requests for information.

Having received a response to one of these requests, the defense presented it during one of the court hearings.

"And although the court in its decision indicates that requesting is a way for the defense party to exercise its right to defense, the NACB appeals to the leadership of the person who signed the response letter to the defense request to conduct an internal investigation against this person," he wrote.

Thus, the SBI opened a case under Part 2 of Article 397 (interference in the activities of a defender or representative of a person) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has closed criminal proceedings on the fact of Hladkovskyi's declaration of false information.