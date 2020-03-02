Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Resumes Advocacy Activity

Former head of the Office of the President, Andrii Bohdan, resumed advocacy activity.

This is stated in the unified register of Ukrainian lawyers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohdan resumed advocacy activity from February 25 on the basis of a statement.

It is noteworthy that Bohdan suspended his advocacy activity on May 22, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Yermak instead of Andrii Bohdan as head of the Office of the President.

Bohdan was appointed as head of the Presidential Administration on May 21, 2019, and on June 25, 2019 he was transferred to the Office of the President.

Yermak worked as an assistant to Zelenskyy also from May 21, 2019.