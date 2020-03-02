Cabinet To Centralize Almost All State Procurements And Test Persons Responsible For Them With Polygraph By Late 2020

Cabinet To Centralize Almost All State Procurements And Test Persons Responsible For Them With Polygraph By La

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to centralize almost all state procurements by the end of 2020, and periodically test the persons responsible for them with a polygraph.

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Starting this month, all ministries will make procurements of fuel, paper, stationery and office equipment centrally... What is planned is to transfer almost all procurements through a single center by the end of the year,” he wrote.

According to Dubilet, periodic polygraph testing of people who make procurement decisions is also being introduced.

According to the minister, the polygraph is an effective tool against kickbacks.

Besides, it is planned to add not only ministries, but also other executive bodies to the centralized procurement project.

At the same time, he noted that government agencies will act as a united front in negotiations with contractors, and, accordingly, the state budget will save on large procurements.

"In the case of the state, centralization should also lead to the fact that procurements will be carried out more qualitatively, there will be more savings in the budget, as well as corruption will be reduced," Dubilet summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to create a single center supporting services for ministries by September.