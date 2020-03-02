subscribe to newsletter
Decision On Pensions Indexation In Development - Honcharuk

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk notes that the decision on the indexation of pensions has not yet been made and is in development stage.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the law, we have to make a decision during the year. That is, there is no clear period when such a decision should be approved. During the year, we make a decision from when and from what date indexation should be. This decision is in development stage," he said.

The Prime Minister did not specify other details.

The Press Service of the Pension Fund announced to the Ukrainian News Agency that the size, date and procedure for indexation (increasing) pensions is determined within the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Paragraph 4 of Part 2 of Article 42 of Law 1058).

To date, the regulatory legal act on the increase of pensions in accordance with the second part of Article 42 of Law 1058 has not been adopted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the media reported that from March pensions will be indexed in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada increase the allowance by an average of UAH 537 per month for the later retirement of certain categories of pensioners.

