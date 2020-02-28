Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavirus Covid-19

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to launch an information resource containing information on the coronavirus Covid-19.

Deputy Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He emphasized that, as of the current moment, relevant information on the disease caused by the virus should be taken from the official websites of the Ministry of Health, the Center for Public Health under the Ministry and the World Health Organization.

"We are also announcing a resource that will be launched by the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future and which will contain relevant information about the coronavirus and the situation in Ukraine," the deputy minister said.

Besides, he said, a hotline for consultations will work.

Liashko noted that he stands for punishment for people who disseminate disinformation about the coronavirus, but the chief sanitary and epidemiological doctor does not have the appropriate authority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, is confident that coronavirus will not bypass Ukraine and single cases will be recorded.

As of February 27, 5 Ukrainians abroad fell ill with coronavirus, and no cases of the disease were recorded in Ukraine.

Ukraine has introduced body temperature checks for passengers from all countries with recorded cases of coronavirus.