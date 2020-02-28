Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Communication – Ambassador

Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Commun

The Ukrainian embassy in Italy is raising awareness about coronavirus among Ukrainians through social networks and personal communication.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Italy Yevhen Perelyhin announced this in a blitz interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Awareness is being raised through the social media of three Ukrainian institutions in Italy and during direct contacts with associations of Ukrainian citizens and personal communication," the ambassador said.

According to him, there is no panic among Ukrainians, including diplomats and consuls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Ukrainian woman in Italy fell ill with coronavirus.

Citizens of Ukraine located in Italy do not request evacuation due to coronavirus.

The department of consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the issue of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Italy is not yet discussed.