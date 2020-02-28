Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10

The Ministry of Health expects rapid tests for coronavirus infection to arrive on March 10.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We expect rapid tests for coronavirus infection in our laboratories on the 10th (of March). Rapid tests differ from test systems – they can be used even outside the laboratory, with biological material taken directly from a patient and a diagnosis made very quickly, in 15-20 minutes," he said.

Liashko added that rapid tests would still require further confirmation of a coronavirus infection in a laboratory, but they can help determine the tactics for treating a patient more quickly near the patient’s bedside.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five Ukrainian citizens abroad have fallen ill with coronavirus.

However, no cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health recently announced that Ukraine has sufficient numbers of test systems for diagnosing coronavirus infection.

A SkyUp airline passenger airplane carrying Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (China) landed at the Kharkiv International Airport on February 20.

The evacuees are quarantined at the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.