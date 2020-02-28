subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.57
26.5 27.03
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
28 February 2020, Friday, 18:02 67
Politics 2020-02-29T00:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10

Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, infection, Coronavirus test

The Ministry of Health expects rapid tests for coronavirus infection to arrive on March 10.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We expect rapid tests for coronavirus infection in our laboratories on the 10th (of March). Rapid tests differ from test systems – they can be used even outside the laboratory, with biological material taken directly from a patient and a diagnosis made very quickly, in 15-20 minutes," he said.

Liashko added that rapid tests would still require further confirmation of a coronavirus infection in a laboratory, but they can help determine the tactics for treating a patient more quickly near the patient’s bedside.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five Ukrainian citizens abroad have fallen ill with coronavirus.

However, no cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health recently announced that Ukraine has sufficient numbers of test systems for diagnosing coronavirus infection.

A SkyUp airline passenger airplane carrying Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (China) landed at the Kharkiv International Airport on February 20.

The evacuees are quarantined at the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.

Больше новостей о: Health Ministry Coronavirus infection Coronavirus test

Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining ...
Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavi...
Ukraine Has 30 Coronavirus Test Kits
Consumer Protection Service To Launch Coronavirus ...
Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3
News
Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavirus Covid-19 18:12
Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Communication – Ambassador 18:10
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10 18:02
Non-Residents Lose Interest In Government Domestic Loan Bonds Due To Negative Expectations From Coronavirus In Foreign Markets And Declining Rates - Financiers 17:45
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3 17:40
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Issue Of Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Italy Is Not Discussed - Foreign Ministry 13:35
more news
UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts 13:25
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces 13:23
more news
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok