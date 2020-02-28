subscribe to newsletter
28 February 2020
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3

Даша Зубкова
China, Ukrainians, direct flight, Coronavirus, Chinese

6 Chinese citizens and almost 4,000 Ukrainians arrived by direct flights from China to Ukraine from January 20 to February 3, before these flights were suspended due to coronavirus.

This is stated in the response of the State Border Guard Service to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, during the indicated period before the suspension of direct flights to Ukraine, 4,134 people arrived from China: 3,952

krainians, 6 Chinese citizens, the rest were citizens of other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting in January, 4,500 citizens returned to Ukraine from China.

Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
