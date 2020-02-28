National Police Classifies Information About Investigation Into Sheremet Murder

The National Police has classified information about the investigation of the criminal proceedings on the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

This is stated in the response of the National Police to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"During the pre-trial investigation in order to ensure a full and impartial investigation so that everyone who has committed a criminal offense is held accountable fairly of his guilt, the necessary investigative and search actions are being carried out," the response reads.

It is noted that the pre-trial investigation is underway, based on its results, decisions will be made in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code.

It is also indicated that Article 387 (disclosure of data of operational investigative activities, pre-trial investigation) of the Criminal Code provides for criminal liability for disclosure of pre-trial investigation data, therefore it is impossible to provide more detailed information about the said case.

The Agency, in turn, turned to the police with a question whether the investigation is checking the alleged involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the murder of the journalist.

In particular, whether the alleged involvement of an employee of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, Andrii Omelchenko, in hiding the facts about the murder of Sheremet is being checked.

Ukrainian News Agency also asked whether an expert examination had been ordered to measure the growth of suspects in the murder of a journalist - Andrii Antonenko, Yuliya Kuzmenko, Yana Duhar - and whether conclusions from a phototechnical examination of the growth of people recorded by surveillance cameras from the crime scene of August 25, 2016 would be added to the case file.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested Kuzmenko and Antonenko and sent Duhar under round-the-clock house arrest, which later changed to night house arrest.

Preventive measures for Antonenko and Duhar were extended by April 4, Kuzmenko – by April 3.

Besides, the court extended the terms of the pre-trial investigation in the Sheremet case by April 12.