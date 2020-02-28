State Affairs Department To Agree With Ukraina State Airline On Air Transportation Of Zelenskyy For UAH 55.6 Million

State Affairs Department To Agree With Ukraina State Airline On Air Transportation Of Zelenskyy For UAH 55.6 M

The State Affairs Department intends to agree with the Ukraina state aviation company on air transportation of official delegations led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for UAH 55.617 million.

This is evidenced by data on the ProZorro public electronic procurement portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the negotiation procedure is applied in this tender, since there is no competition in the relevant market.

It is noted that the air transportation of senior officials of the state is carried out in accordance with the regulation on the organization, implementation and provision of air transportation of senior officials, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of March 14, 2012.

According to the document, the Ukraina state airline was determined as the air carrier to carry out such flights.

During the negotiations, the company submitted documented information on compliance with the following qualification requirements: the availability of equipment and material and technical base, the availability of employees with the appropriate qualifications, having the necessary knowledge and experience.

Ukraina includes one A-319-115 aircraft for non-stop flights with a range of up to 6,500 km, one An-148-100B for flights with a range of up to 3,500 km, one An-74TK-300Д for flights up to 2,600 km and one Mi-8MTВ-1 helicopter for flights up to 700 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cost of visits by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abroad in 2020 is planned to be doubled compared to 2019.