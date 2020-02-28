subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.57
26.5 27.03
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts
28 February 2020, Friday, 13:25 63
Politics 2020-02-29T00:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts

UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts

Даша Зубкова
arrest, National Public Broadcasting Company, UA:PBC, broadcasting, Olympics 2020, Eurovision 2020

National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA: PBC) claims the threat of broadcasting the Olympics 2020 and Eurovision 2020 due to the arrest of accounts.

UA: PBC announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the arrest of accounts has already made it impossible to prepare for the broadcast of the Olympics 2020, is blocking the participation of Ukraine in Eurovision 2020, has stopped the launch of new Suspilne projects, in particular the launch of a new Suspilne Studio on the air of the UA: PERSHYI TV channel," the statement reads.

The statement notes that by the decisions of the department for the enforcement of decisions of the Department of State Executive Service of the Ministry of Justice of February 18 and 20 the funds available in the accounts of the UA: PBC were arrested.

The Ministry of Justice also opened enforcement proceedings for the recovery from the Suspilne of debt in the amount of EUR 10.6 million and UAH 73,000 of court fees in favor of the Euronews joint-stock company.

It is noted that in the near future the arrest of accounts will also lead to a complete halt to the activities of the television and radio company, since the ability to carry out the necessary expenses for the operation of national broadcaster channels (UA: PERSHYI, UA KULTURA), all regional channels, digital platforms and three radio channels (UA : Ukrainian Radio, UA Radio Luch and UA: Radio Kultura).

The UA: PBC asks the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Justice to initiate the allocation of funds from the state budget for the urgent repayment of the existing debt of the former state company, as well as EUR 1.6 million of executive fees, which the television and radio company must pay additionally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Volodymyr Borodianskyi, said that the launch of the state TV channel for residents of the occupied territories, which is being created on the basis of the UA | TV channel, will be postponed to March 1, 2020.

Больше новостей о: arrest National Public Broadcasting Company UA:PBC broadcasting Olympics 2020 Eurovision 2020

Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3
News
Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavirus Covid-19 18:12
Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Communication – Ambassador 18:10
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10 18:02
Non-Residents Lose Interest In Government Domestic Loan Bonds Due To Negative Expectations From Coronavirus In Foreign Markets And Declining Rates - Financiers 17:45
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3 17:40
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Issue Of Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Italy Is Not Discussed - Foreign Ministry 13:35
more news
UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts 13:25
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces 13:23
more news
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok