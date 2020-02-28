subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.57
26.5 27.03
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces
28 February 2020, Friday, 13:23 28
Politics 2020-02-29T02:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces

Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces

Даша Зубкова
law, President, armed forces, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drill, ceremonies manual

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed the law on cancellation of the drill and ceremonies manual of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from the page of bill 2566 on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy’s remarks to the bill have not been published yet.

They might refer to introduction of amendments for further signing of the law, or to complete rejection of the law.

The law was aimed at introduction of the NATO standards in all sectors of military activity in order to achieve criteria required for Ukraine’s membership of the Alliance.

The law should have taken effect on March 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the drill and ceremonies manual of the armed forces.

Больше новостей о: law President armed forces Volodymyr Zelenskyy drill ceremonies manual

State Affairs Department To Agree With Ukraina Sta...
Court Allows SBI To Withdraw Video From Google Wit...
Rada Cancels Drill And Ceremonies Manual
Rada Commission Investigating Embezzlement In Arme...
Kyiv Specifies 7 Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With Suspected Coronavirus
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3
News
Cabinet To Launch Information Resource On Coronavirus Covid-19 18:12
Ukrainian Embassy In Italy Raising Coronavirus Awareness Among Ukrainians Via Social Media And Personal Communication – Ambassador 18:10
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10 18:02
Non-Residents Lose Interest In Government Domestic Loan Bonds Due To Negative Expectations From Coronavirus In Foreign Markets And Declining Rates - Financiers 17:45
6 Chinese And 4,000 Ukrainians Arrive By Direct Flights From China To Ukraine From January 20 To February 3 17:40
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Issue Of Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Italy Is Not Discussed - Foreign Ministry 13:35
more news
UA: PBC Claims Threat Of Broadcasting Olympics 2020 And Eurovision 2020 Due To Arrest Of Accounts 13:25
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces 13:23
more news
Health Ministry Expecting Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Arrive On March 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok