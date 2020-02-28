Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Cancellation Of Drill And Ceremonies Manual Of Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed the law on cancellation of the drill and ceremonies manual of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from the page of bill 2566 on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy’s remarks to the bill have not been published yet.

They might refer to introduction of amendments for further signing of the law, or to complete rejection of the law.

The law was aimed at introduction of the NATO standards in all sectors of military activity in order to achieve criteria required for Ukraine’s membership of the Alliance.

The law should have taken effect on March 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the drill and ceremonies manual of the armed forces.