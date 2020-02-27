subscribe to newsletter
27 February 2020, Thursday
World 2020-02-27T18:36:12+02:00
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) may postpone the annual spring meeting due to the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a joint statement by organizations.

"We expect that a decision on the scope and content of the spring meeting will be made in the coming days," the statement reads.

About 3,000 delegates from almost 190 countries of the world take part in the annual meeting of the IMF and WB.

This year, an annual meeting was scheduled for April 13-19 in Washington.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health recommends Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Italy because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

Italy has quarantined 12 cities in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which prohibit entry and exit from the region.

This decision was made after the number of patients with coronavirus reached 79 people, 2 of whom died.

More than 15,600 Ukrainians are registered in consular offices in Italy, while there are no people infected with the new type of coronavirus as of February 24.

