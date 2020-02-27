subscribe to newsletter
24.25 24.64
26.35 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus
27 February 2020, Thursday, 18:26 13
Politics 2020-02-27T19:30:53+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus

Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, hospital, Coronavirus

Kyiv has specified hospitals where people will be taken in case of coronavirus disease.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv has specified hospitals, where boxes in the infectious disease wards are prepared, where they can receive people for quarantine and treatment in the case of the possible spread of coronavirus," the statement reads.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, despite the fact that no cases of illness have been registered in the capital and in the country, Kyiv should be prepared for the fact that this could happen.

The statement also notes that on February 28, together with specialists from the Ministry of Health, one of the capital’s hospitals will conduct training for physicians on how to quickly and smoothly act in cases of detection of cases of disease or suspected coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service will launch a campaign on prevention of infection and spread of coronavirus in schools and kindergartens on February 27.

The State Labor Service will provide training on the prevention of coronavirus infection in 107,000 enterprises from February 27.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv hospital Coronavirus

Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus
News
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:29
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Zelenskyy To Declare February 26 Day Of Crimean Resistance To Russian Occupation 13:22
Passengers Not Refusing To Undergo Temperature Screening Upon Arrival At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports 18:29
Honcharuk Not To Resign 18:14
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
more news
SBI Awaiting Poroshenko For Interrogation In Case Of Interference In Courts Activities On February 28 13:28
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
Honcharuk Not To Resign 18:14
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
more news
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok