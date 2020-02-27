Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus

Kyiv has specified hospitals where people will be taken in case of coronavirus disease.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv has specified hospitals, where boxes in the infectious disease wards are prepared, where they can receive people for quarantine and treatment in the case of the possible spread of coronavirus," the statement reads.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, despite the fact that no cases of illness have been registered in the capital and in the country, Kyiv should be prepared for the fact that this could happen.

The statement also notes that on February 28, together with specialists from the Ministry of Health, one of the capital’s hospitals will conduct training for physicians on how to quickly and smoothly act in cases of detection of cases of disease or suspected coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service will launch a campaign on prevention of infection and spread of coronavirus in schools and kindergartens on February 27.

The State Labor Service will provide training on the prevention of coronavirus infection in 107,000 enterprises from February 27.