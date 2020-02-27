subscribe to newsletter
27 February 2020, Thursday, 13:35 25
Politics 2020-02-27T19:00:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Issue Of Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Italy Is Not Discussed - Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy, evacuation, Coronavirus

The department of consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the issue of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Italy is not yet discussed.

The head of the crisis management department of the consular service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Maksym Kovalenko, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At the moment, there is no issue of evacuation (of Ukrainians) from Italy," he said.

According to him, at the same time, the consular service is in constant contact with Ukrainians located abroad, including in Italy.

Kovalenko emphasized that all requests of citizens of Ukraine are taken into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian woman fell ill with coronavirus in Italy.

The Ministry of Health recommends Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Italy because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Italy has quarantined 12 cities in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which prohibit entry and exit from the region.

This decision was made after the number of patients with coronavirus reached 79 people, 2 of whom died.

More than 15,600 Ukrainians are registered in consular offices in Italy, while there are no people infected with the new type of coronavirus as of February 24.

