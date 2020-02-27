SBI Awaiting Poroshenko For Interrogation In Case Of Interference In Courts Activities On February 28

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is awaiting former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation in a criminal case on interference in activities of courts on Friday, February 28.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 21, the court decided to bring Poroshenko to the interrogation on February 28 at 02:00 p.m. as a witness, thereby satisfying the request of the investigator of the SBI.

The SBI filed a petition to the court for the forced transfer of Poroshenko due to the fact that he did not appear for interrogation on February 11.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out on the allegedly abuse of official position and interference in the activities of judges of the courts of Ukraine by officials who have a particularly responsible position in government bodies, by delaying their appointment to posts, which entailed grave consequences in the form of unjustified allocation of funds from the state budget to pay them salaries on the grounds of criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 2 of Article 367 (official negligence), Part 2 of Article 376 (interference to the activities of the judiciary) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Security Service of Ukraine to open criminal proceedings on the alleged seizure of power by Poroshenko upon the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court.

In November, the State Bureau of Investigation sent a draft report on suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko to the Prosecutor General’s Office.