Cabinet Allocates UAH 2.65 Million For Maintenance Of Citizens In Observation In Novi Sanzhary

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.65 million for the maintenance of citizens in an observation at the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.

The press secretary of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, Diana Davitian, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the corresponding order was adopted by the government at an extraordinary meeting on February 17.

“UAH 2.65 million were approved by order on February 17. This is for the maintenance of people,” she wrote.

On February 20, 2020, Ukraine evacuated from Wuhan (China) 45 citizens of Ukraine and 27 foreigners.

In total, 89 citizens, including bus drivers, escorts and doctors, were placed in the observatory at the Novi Sanzhary medical center for 14 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 89 Wuhan evacuees, who are currently undergoing observation in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region) are healthy, no coronavirus has been detected in their specimens.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 4.5 million to the Ministry of Infrastructure for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens and their families from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus spreading zone in China (Wuhan).