Court Allows SBI To Withdraw Video From Google With Alleged Threats From MP Fedyna And Volunteer Zvirobii To Zelenskyy

The Pecherskyi District Court allowed the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to withdraw video from the Google company (California, USA) with alleged threats from Member of Parliament Sofiya Fedyna (European Solidarity) and volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul) to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on February 19, the SBI, in agreement with the Office of the Prosecutor General, went to court to provide temporary access to documents owned by the Google LLC.

The court granted the request of the SBI and allowed to review and withdraw information from Google about Fedyna, who created her channel on Google’s video hosting service YouTube, by seizing it in printed form or electronically, by writing to an optical storage medium (flash drive, optical disk, etc).

Also, the investigator will get access to information about the circumstances of uploading a video to YouTube titled “Sofiya Fedyna and Marusia Zvirobii. Lviv mega stream... because someone thinks that he’s immortal...”, in particular: about the place and time of upload; IP address from which the download took place; data about the user who uploaded the specified video.

Besides, Google will provide the originals of this video, and if it is not possible to provide the original, a copy of it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, the SBI served Fedyna with suspicion of threats against Zelenskyy.

On February 10, the Pecherskyi District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation for Zvirobii.

