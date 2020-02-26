Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January

In January 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 5.1% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 4.7% (corrected) over January 2019.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in January 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 8.4% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and grew by 1.2% (corrected) over December 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.3% (corrected) over December 2018.

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.