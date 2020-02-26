subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.57
26.15 26.67
˟
26 February 2020, Wednesday, 18:26 15
Economy 2020-02-27T02:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January

Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January

Даша Зубкова
State Statistics Service, industrial output, manufacturing output

In January 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 5.1% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 4.7% (corrected) over January 2019.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in January 2020, manufacturing output decreased by 8.4% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and grew by 1.2% (corrected) over December 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 7.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 8.3% (corrected) over December 2018.

In 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.8% over 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

Больше новостей о: State Statistics Service industrial output manufacturing output

Honcharuk Not To Resign
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January
News
Passengers Not Refusing To Undergo Temperature Screening Upon Arrival At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports 18:29
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
Consumer Protection Service To Launch Coronavirus Prevention Campaign In Schools And Kindergartens On February 27 18:23
Ukrposhta Resumes Receiving All Types Of Shipments To China 18:19
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
more news
Experts told how to improve blood service in Ukraine 16:10
300 People Fly Into Boryspil Airport From Milan And Venice On February 24 17:15
Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26 17:18
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry 17:21
Zaporizhia Airport Prepares Quarantine Measures In Case Passengers Arrive With Suspected Coronavirus 13:53
more news
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
SBI Notifies Ex-MP Chornovol Of Suspicion Of Hindering Journalist Professional Activity 13:36
Stefanchuk Considers Adoption Of Bill On Media Rada’s Priority In 2020 13:40
39.1% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People, 15.6% For Oppositional Platform, 10.8% For European Solidarity In Rada Election 13:47
Zaporizhia Airport Prepares Quarantine Measures In Case Passengers Arrive With Suspected Coronavirus 13:53
more news
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok