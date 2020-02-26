subscribe to newsletter
Honcharuk Not To Resign

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk does not intend to resign.

He announced this at a briefing on the results of a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharuk noted that the government is now really looking for people who can strengthen the Cabinet of Ministers, and over the past month, according to the Prime Minister, he met with more than 20 people, including businessman Serhii Tihipko.

Honcharuk also noted that he himself was interested in what the media would write about his possible resignation and the appointment of Tihipko to his post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he had an interview with businessman Serhii Tihipko as for his possible appointment to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, a number of mass media companies said that Zelenskyy was considering Tihipko’s candidacy to the post of the prime minister instead of Oleksii Honcharuk.

