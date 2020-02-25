MP Melnyk: Russia Releases 4 Ukrainian Fishermen Detained In Sea Of ​​Azov

Russia has released four Ukrainian fishermen detained on February 15 in the Sea of ​​Azov.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Pavlo Melnyk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information has just been received that the Ukrainian fishermen: Serhii Hoha, Oleksii Ivanov, Vasyl Tiurkedzhi and Maksym Terekhov, who were detained in the Sea of ​​Azov on February 15, 2020, were released," reads the statement.

It is noted that Terekhov contacted his relatives by phone and said that all the fishermen are in good condition and plan to arrive home on their own ship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested against Russia's detention of four Ukrainian fishermen in the Sea of ​​Azov.