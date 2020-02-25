subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.15 26.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kyiv Spends UAH 504 Million On Introduction Of E-Ticket
25 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:26 3
Politics 2020-02-25T17:30:09+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Spends UAH 504 Million On Introduction Of E-Ticket

Kyiv Spends UAH 504 Million On Introduction Of E-Ticket

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv city state administration, Kyiv, e-ticket

The Kyiv City State Administration spent UAH 504 million on the introduction of an electronic ticket.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The introduction of an electronic ticket cost the capital about UAH 504 million. The suppliers of equipment and services were selected as part of a tender through the Prozorro public electronic procurement system. The cost of 1 unit of vehicle in Kyiv is UAH 206,000," reads the statement with reference to the director Department of Information and Communication Technologies, Yurii Nazarov.

The director of the department notes that the arrangement of a similar ticket in Lviv for 1 vehicle required UAH 526,600, and in Kharkiv – UAH 411,000.

The administration says all public transport is ready for the launch of an electronic ticket on April 1.

In particular, 1,326 ground transport units and 359 metro turnstiles were equipped, 4,000 ticket sales outlets were created.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, Kyiv suspended the transition to an electronic ticket in public transport by April 2020.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv city state administration Kyiv e-ticket

Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry
News
MP Melnyk: Russia Releases 4 Ukrainian Fishermen Detained In Sea Of ​​Azov 17:32
Kyiv Spends UAH 504 Million On Introduction Of E-Ticket 17:26
Zelenskyy Believes That Cabinet Should Not Receive Salary Until Repayment Of Wage Arrears To Miners 17:24
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry 17:21
Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26 17:18
more news
SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus 18:02
American investors who spend billions in Ghana are interested in Ukraine 11:35
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands 18:03
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA 14:29
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing In Zakarpattia Region From 8 AM On February 25 17:59
more news
FlixBus Ready To Adjust Transportation From/To Ukraine Depending On Local Authorities’ Recommendations In Case Of Coronavirus Outbreaks 18:04
NACB Questions Akhmetov In Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko 14:34
SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus 18:02
Court Places Suspect Of Hurting Police Officers In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region Under Night-Time House Arrest 14:32
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing In Zakarpattia Region From 8 AM On February 25 17:59
more news
300 People Fly Into Boryspil Airport From Milan And Venice On February 24
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok