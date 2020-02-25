Kyiv Spends UAH 504 Million On Introduction Of E-Ticket

The Kyiv City State Administration spent UAH 504 million on the introduction of an electronic ticket.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The introduction of an electronic ticket cost the capital about UAH 504 million. The suppliers of equipment and services were selected as part of a tender through the Prozorro public electronic procurement system. The cost of 1 unit of vehicle in Kyiv is UAH 206,000," reads the statement with reference to the director Department of Information and Communication Technologies, Yurii Nazarov.

The director of the department notes that the arrangement of a similar ticket in Lviv for 1 vehicle required UAH 526,600, and in Kharkiv – UAH 411,000.

The administration says all public transport is ready for the launch of an electronic ticket on April 1.

In particular, 1,326 ground transport units and 359 metro turnstiles were equipped, 4,000 ticket sales outlets were created.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, Kyiv suspended the transition to an electronic ticket in public transport by April 2020.