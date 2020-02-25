subscribe to newsletter
Stefanchuk Considers Adoption Of Bill On Media Rada’s Priority In 2020

Даша Зубкова
Mykola Stefanchuk, Verkhovna Rada, bill on media

The first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, the Presidential Envoy in Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, considers the adoption of the bill on media as a priority for the Verkhovna Rada in 2020.

He announced this at the On the Road to Vilnius reform forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that among the priority bills there are related to the investment climate, digitalization, and democracy.

According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada also intends to amend the laws on decentralization and the abolition of the attorney’s monopoly.

Besides, the parliament intends to adopt a number of codes, including the code of legal proceedings, the medical code, the code of electronic communications and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 11 MPs from the Servant of the People faction are proposing parliament transfer to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting control over all media, including online media and information sharing platforms, as well as legislate a requirement for a journalist to adhere to the Journalist’s Code of Ethics , which will be adopted with the participation of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Earlier, authorities, including Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Volodymyr Borodianskyi, advocated the need to improve the legislative regulation of media, including regulating the standards for writing news, introducing criminal liability for the manipulation of information.

