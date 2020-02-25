SBI Notifies Ex-MP Chornovol Of Suspicion Of Hindering Journalist Professional Activity

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of People's Front, Tetiana Chornovol, of hindering legal professional activity of a journalist.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigators found out that on October 18, 2019, Chornovol hindered the work of a journalist while they were covering the events taking place at the courtroom.

The suspect snatched a phone from a journalist and stopped shooting.

According to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Chornovol hindered the work of Dmytro Kucher, a journalist from the Legal Control of Ukraine [Pravovoi Kontrol Ukrainy] publication / sharij.net online media.

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) controls the pre-trial investigation in the criminal case.

If Chornovol’s guilt is proved, she will be fined up to 50 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes or face the arrest for the period of six months or three years.

